Will you get into Hood College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hood.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hood’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Hood Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hood.
For a more detailed breakdown of Hood College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.39
Is your high school GPA good enough for Hood?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hood is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Hood is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Hood with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Hood College
Will I get into Hood with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Hood College
Will I get into Hood with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Hood College
Will I get into Hood with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Hood College
Will I get into Hood with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Hood College
Will I get into Hood with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Hood College
Will I get into Hood with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Hood College
Will I get into Hood with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Hood College