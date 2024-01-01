Will you get into Hood College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hood.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hood’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hood Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hood.

For a more detailed breakdown of Hood College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hood?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hood is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Hood is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.