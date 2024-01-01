Will you get into Indiana University-Bloomington?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into IU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for IU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

IU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into IU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Indiana University-Bloomington admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1175.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.72

Is your high school GPA good enough for IU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at IU is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and IU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.