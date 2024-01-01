Indiana University-Bloomington Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
At IU, 8.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Indiana University-Bloomington
What are the transfer requirements for IU?
IU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, IU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
IU requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Indiana University-Bloomington’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down IU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|July 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|February 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Indiana University-Bloomington transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to IU on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|July 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|November 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Indiana University-Bloomington’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, IU received 2218 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 1444 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for IU is 65.1%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into IU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 1444 accepted transfer students, 680 students enrolled - that means the yield was 47.09%.
IU accepts 66 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Indiana University-Bloomington transfer GPA requirements?
IU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, IU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.
Additional Transfer Info for IU
IU has noted the additional policies: Each department and/or school determines how or if transfer credits meet degree requirements. Office of Admission will transfer in all transferable courses but cannot determine how these credits meet degree requirements..
Will you enjoy transferring to IU?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to IU.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bloomington...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at IU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into IU
IU accepts 65.1% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into IU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.72 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.87. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of IU students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|540
|660
|600
|SAT Reading
|520
|630
|575
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1060
|1290
|1175
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|24
|30
|27
|ACT Reading
|23
|31
|27
|2018 Total ACT Score
|47
|61
|54
Indiana University-Bloomington’s average SAT score is 1175. To be a competitive applicant for Indiana University-Bloomington your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
