Will you get into Judson College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Judson College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Judson College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Judson College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Judson College.

School Average Average SAT 1050.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for Judson College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Judson College is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Judson College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.