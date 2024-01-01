Will you get into Judson College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Judson College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Judson College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Judson College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Judson College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Judson College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1050.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.55
Is your high school GPA good enough for Judson College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Judson College is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Judson College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Judson College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Judson College
-
Will I get into Judson College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Judson College
-
Will I get into Judson College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Judson College
-
Will I get into Judson College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Judson College
-
Will I get into Judson College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Judson College
-
Will I get into Judson College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Judson College
-
Will I get into Judson College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Judson College
-
Will I get into Judson College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Judson College