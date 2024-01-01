Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Judson College

Will you enjoy Judson College as a transfer student?

Judson College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Judson College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Judson College.

Judson College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Judson College, 23.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Judson College, click here

Can you transfer into Judson College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Judson College? Judson College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Judson College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Judson College requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Judson College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Judson College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Judson College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Judson College received 93 transfer applicants. The school accepted 58 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Judson College is 62.37%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Judson College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Judson College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 58 accepted transfer students, 36 students enrolled - that means the yield was 62.07%. Judson College accepts 63 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Judson College transfer GPA requirements? Judson College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Judson College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Judson College Judson College has noted the additional policies: All general education requirements will be met for transfer students with an A.A. or A.S. degree from a regionally accredited institution in a university-paralleled field of study..

Will you enjoy transferring to Judson College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Judson College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Marion... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Judson College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Judson College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Judson College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Judson College website for more info.

Judson College accepts 62.37% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Judson College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.55 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.69. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Judson College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 531 530 SAT Reading 580 581 580 2018 Total SAT Score 1110 1112 1111 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 21 18 ACT Reading 16 25 20 2018 Total ACT Score 32 46 39 Judson College’s average SAT score is 1111. To be a competitive applicant for Judson College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Judson College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College