Will you get into King's College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Kings College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Kings College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Kings College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Kings College.
For a more detailed breakdown of King's College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for Kings College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Kings College is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Kings College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Kings College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at King's College
Will I get into Kings College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at King's College
Will I get into Kings College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at King's College
Will I get into Kings College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at King's College
Will I get into Kings College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at King's College