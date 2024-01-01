Will you get accepted?

King's College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Kings College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Kings College.

King's College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Kings College, 3.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for King's College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Kings College? Kings College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, Kings College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Kings College requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are King's College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Kings College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is King's College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Kings College received 458 transfer applicants. The school accepted 282 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Kings College is 61.57%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Kings College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the King's College transfer GPA requirements? Kings College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Kings College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Kings College Kings College has noted the additional policies: GPA requirement varies by major..

Will you enjoy transferring to Kings College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Kings College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Wilkes-Barre... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Kings College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Kings College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Kings College accepts 61.57% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Kings College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Kings College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 640 585 SAT Reading 590 670 630 2018 Total SAT Score 1120 1310 1215 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 26 24 ACT Reading 25 33 29 2018 Total ACT Score 48 59 53 King's College’s average SAT score is 1215. To be a competitive applicant for King's College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

