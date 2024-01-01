Will you get accepted?

Loyola University Maryland Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Loyola University Maryland . We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Loyola University Maryland .

Loyola University Maryland chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College At Loyola University Maryland , 1.29% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Loyola University Maryland, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Loyola University Maryland ? Loyola University Maryland requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Loyola University Maryland also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Loyola University Maryland requires a minimum of 120 credits.

What are Loyola University Maryland’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Loyola University Maryland transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 15 Summer Transfer Deadline May 2 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Loyola University Maryland’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Loyola University Maryland received 254 transfer applicants. The school accepted 140 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Loyola University Maryland is 55.12%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Loyola University Maryland . You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Loyola University Maryland transfer GPA requirements? Loyola University Maryland requires a minimum college GPA of 2.7 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Loyola University Maryland requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.7.

Additional Transfer Info for Loyola University Maryland Loyola University Maryland has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Loyola University Maryland ? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Loyola University Maryland . Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Baltimore... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Loyola University Maryland is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Loyola University Maryland then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Loyola University Maryland Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Loyola University Maryland website for more info.

Loyola University Maryland accepts 55.12% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Loyola University Maryland , you should have a current GPA of at least 3.5 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.64. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Loyola University Maryland students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 560 660 610 SAT Reading 580 660 620 2018 Total SAT Score 1140 1320 1230 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 28 25 ACT Reading 24 32 28 2018 Total ACT Score 47 60 53 Loyola University Maryland’s average SAT score is 1230. To be a competitive applicant for Loyola University Maryland your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

