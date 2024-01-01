Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Millersville University (MU)

Will you enjoy Millersville University (MU) as a transfer student?

Millersville University (MU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Millersville University (MU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Millersville University (MU).

Millersville University (MU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Millersville University (MU) CampusReel At Millersville University (MU), 29.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Millersville University (MU), click here

Can you transfer into Millersville University (MU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Millersville University (MU)? Millersville University (MU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Millersville University (MU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Millersville University (MU) requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Millersville University (MU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Millersville University (MU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Millersville University (MU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Millersville University (MU) received 1315 transfer applicants. The school accepted 947 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Millersville University (MU) is 72.02%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Millersville University (MU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Millersville University (MU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 947 accepted transfer students, 569 students enrolled - that means the yield was 60.08%. Millersville University (MU) accepts 73 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Millersville University (MU) Watch Now

What are the Millersville University (MU) transfer GPA requirements? Millersville University (MU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Millersville University (MU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Millersville University (MU) Millersville University (MU) has noted the additional policies: Preference given to students with 2.5 GPA or higher, to graduates of in-state community colleges, and students transferring from other Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Schools. Audition required for music majors; portfolio for art majors; ass.

Will you enjoy transferring to Millersville University (MU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Millersville University (MU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Millersville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Millersville University (MU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Millersville University (MU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Millersville University (MU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Millersville University (MU) website for more info.

Millersville University (MU) accepts 72.02% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Millersville University (MU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Millersville University (MU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 570 515 SAT Reading 470 560 515 2018 Total SAT Score 930 1130 1030 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Millersville University (MU)’s average SAT score is 1030. To be a competitive applicant for Millersville University (MU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Millersville University (MU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College