Millersville University (MU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
At Millersville University (MU), 29.0% of the entire student body are transfer students
Can you transfer into Millersville University (MU)
What are the transfer requirements for Millersville University (MU)?
Millersville University (MU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, Millersville University (MU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Millersville University (MU) requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Millersville University (MU)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Millersville University (MU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Millersville University (MU) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Millersville University (MU) on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Millersville University (MU)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Millersville University (MU) received 1315 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 947 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Millersville University (MU) is 72.02%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Millersville University (MU).
Additionally, of the 947 accepted transfer students, 569 students enrolled - that means the yield was 60.08%.
Millersville University (MU) accepts 73 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Millersville University (MU) transfer GPA requirements?
Millersville University (MU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Millersville University (MU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Millersville University (MU)
Millersville University (MU) has noted the additional policies: Preference given to students with 2.5 GPA or higher, to graduates of in-state community colleges, and students transferring from other Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Schools. Audition required for music majors; portfolio for art majors; ass.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Millersville University (MU)
Millersville University (MU) website
Millersville University (MU) accepts 72.02% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Millersville University (MU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Millersville University (MU) students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|460
|570
|515
|SAT Reading
|470
|560
|515
|2018 Total SAT Score
|930
|1130
|1030
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|0
|0
|0
|ACT Reading
|0
|0
|0
|2018 Total ACT Score
|0
|0
|0
Millersville University (MU)’s average SAT score is 1030. To be a competitive applicant for Millersville University (MU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
