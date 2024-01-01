Will you get accepted?

Mississippi State University (MSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Mississippi State University (MSU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Mississippi State University (MSU).

Mississippi State University (MSU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Mississippi State University (MSU) CampusReel At Mississippi State University (MSU), 9.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Mississippi State University (MSU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Mississippi State University (MSU)? Mississippi State University (MSU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Mississippi State University (MSU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Mississippi State University (MSU) requires a minimum of 31 credits.

What are Mississippi State University (MSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Mississippi State University (MSU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Mississippi State University (MSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Mississippi State University (MSU) received 3378 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2291 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Mississippi State University (MSU) is 67.82%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Mississippi State University (MSU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Mississippi State University (MSU) transfer GPA requirements? Mississippi State University (MSU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Mississippi State University (MSU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Mississippi State University (MSU) Mississippi State University (MSU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Mississippi State University (MSU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Mississippi State University (MSU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Mississippi State... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Mississippi State University (MSU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Mississippi State University (MSU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Mississippi State University (MSU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Mississippi State University (MSU) website for more info.

Mississippi State University (MSU) accepts 67.82% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Mississippi State University (MSU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.46 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.6. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Mississippi State University (MSU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 670 600 SAT Reading 540 660 600 2018 Total SAT Score 1070 1330 1200 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 22 32 27 2018 Total ACT Score 42 59 50 Mississippi State University (MSU)’s average SAT score is 1200. To be a competitive applicant for Mississippi State University (MSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

