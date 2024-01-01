Will you get into North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NC State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NC State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
NC State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into NC State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1245.0
|Average ACT
|28.5
|Average GPA
|3.76
Is your high school GPA good enough for NC State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at NC State University is 3.76 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and NC State University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into NC State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
-
Will I get into NC State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
-
Will I get into NC State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
-
Will I get into NC State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
-
Will I get into NC State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
-
Will I get into NC State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
-
Will I get into NC State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
-
Will I get into NC State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)