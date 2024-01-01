Will you get into North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NC State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NC State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NC State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NC State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1245.0 Average ACT 28.5 Average GPA 3.76

Is your high school GPA good enough for NC State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NC State University is 3.76 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and NC State University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.