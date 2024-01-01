Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)

Will you enjoy North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) as a transfer student?

North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to NC State University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to NC State University.

North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the NC State University CampusReel At NC State University, 22.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), click here

Can you transfer into North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for NC State University? NC State University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, NC State University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. NC State University requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down NC State University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, NC State University received 4659 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1936 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for NC State University is 41.55%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into NC State University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 1936 accepted transfer students, 1382 students enrolled - that means the yield was 71.38%. NC State University accepts 42 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) Watch Now

What are the North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) transfer GPA requirements? NC State University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, NC State University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for NC State University NC State University has noted the additional policies: Transfer admission is competitive and requirements vary by major..

Will you enjoy transferring to NC State University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to NC State University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Raleigh... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at NC State University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to NC State University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into NC State University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the NC State University website for more info.

NC State University accepts 41.55% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into NC State University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.76 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.91. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of NC State University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 600 690 645 SAT Reading 570 660 615 2018 Total SAT Score 1170 1350 1260 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 30 28 ACT Reading 25 32 28 2018 Total ACT Score 51 62 56 North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)’s average SAT score is 1260. To be a competitive applicant for North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College