Will you get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Oklahoma State University-Main Campus’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Oklahoma State University-Main Campus Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus.

School Average Average SAT 1090.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.57

Is your high school GPA good enough for Oklahoma State University-Main Campus?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Oklahoma State University-Main Campus is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Oklahoma State University-Main Campus is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.