Will you get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Oklahoma State University-Main Campus’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus.
For a more detailed breakdown of Oklahoma State University-Main Campus admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1090.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.57
Is your high school GPA good enough for Oklahoma State University-Main Campus?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Oklahoma State University-Main Campus is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Oklahoma State University-Main Campus is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma State University-Main Campus