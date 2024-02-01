Oklahoma State University-Main Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Oklahoma State University-Main Campus. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Oklahoma State University-Main Campus.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Oklahoma State University-Main Campus, 23.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
What are the transfer requirements for Oklahoma State University-Main Campus?
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Oklahoma State University-Main Campus also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus requires a minimum of 7 credits.
What are Oklahoma State University-Main Campus’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Oklahoma State University-Main Campus transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Oklahoma State University-Main Campus transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Oklahoma State University-Main Campus on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Oklahoma State University-Main Campus’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Oklahoma State University-Main Campus received 3412 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 2053 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Oklahoma State University-Main Campus is 60.17%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 2053 accepted transfer students, 1418 students enrolled - that means the yield was 69.07%.
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus accepts 61 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Oklahoma State University-Main Campus transfer GPA requirements?
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus requires a minimum college GPA of 2.2 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Oklahoma State University-Main Campus requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus has noted the additional policies: Applicants with fewer than 24 semester hours must meet freshman admission requirements..
Will you enjoy transferring to Oklahoma State University-Main Campus?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Oklahoma State University-Main Campus.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Stillwater...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Oklahoma State University-Main Campus is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
Let's wrap up everything we've learned.
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus website
for more info.
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus accepts 60.17% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Oklahoma State University-Main Campus, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.57 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.71. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Oklahoma State University-Main Campus students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|490
|610
|550
|SAT Reading
|480
|590
|535
|2018 Total SAT Score
|970
|1200
|1085
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|20
|27
|23
|ACT Reading
|21
|27
|24
|2018 Total ACT Score
|41
|54
|47
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus’s average SAT score is 1085. To be a competitive applicant for Oklahoma State University-Main Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
