Will you get into Old Dominion University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ODU Old Dominion.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ODU Old Dominion’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
ODU Old Dominion Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into ODU Old Dominion.
For a more detailed breakdown of Old Dominion University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1030.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.34
Is your high school GPA good enough for ODU Old Dominion?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at ODU Old Dominion is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and ODU Old Dominion is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into ODU Old Dominion with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Old Dominion University
Will I get into ODU Old Dominion with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Old Dominion University
Will I get into ODU Old Dominion with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Old Dominion University
Will I get into ODU Old Dominion with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Old Dominion University
Will I get into ODU Old Dominion with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Old Dominion University
Will I get into ODU Old Dominion with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Old Dominion University
Will I get into ODU Old Dominion with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Old Dominion University
Will I get into ODU Old Dominion with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Old Dominion University