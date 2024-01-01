Will you get into Old Dominion University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ODU Old Dominion.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ODU Old Dominion’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

ODU Old Dominion Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into ODU Old Dominion.

For a more detailed breakdown of Old Dominion University admissions requirements

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for ODU Old Dominion?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at ODU Old Dominion is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and ODU Old Dominion is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.