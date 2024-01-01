Will you get accepted?

Old Dominion University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to ODU Old Dominion. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to ODU Old Dominion.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At ODU Old Dominion, 38.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Old Dominion University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for ODU Old Dominion? ODU Old Dominion requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, ODU Old Dominion also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. ODU Old Dominion requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Old Dominion University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down ODU Old Dominion transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline May 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 1 Summer Transfer Deadline March 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Old Dominion University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, ODU Old Dominion received 3379 transfer applicants. The school accepted 3057 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for ODU Old Dominion is 90.47%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into ODU Old Dominion. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Old Dominion University transfer GPA requirements? ODU Old Dominion requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, ODU Old Dominion requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.7.

Additional Transfer Info for ODU Old Dominion ODU Old Dominion has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to ODU Old Dominion? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to ODU Old Dominion. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Norfolk... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at ODU Old Dominion is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to ODU Old Dominion then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into ODU Old Dominion Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the ODU Old Dominion website for more info.

ODU Old Dominion accepts 90.47% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into ODU Old Dominion, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of ODU Old Dominion students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 570 505 SAT Reading 450 560 505 2018 Total SAT Score 890 1130 1010 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 25 21 ACT Reading 16 24 20 2018 Total ACT Score 33 49 41 Old Dominion University’s average SAT score is 1010. To be a competitive applicant for Old Dominion University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

