Oregon State University (OSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Oregon State University (OSU).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Oregon State University (OSU), 34.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

What are the transfer requirements for Oregon State University (OSU)? Oregon State University (OSU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Oregon State University (OSU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Oregon State University (OSU) requires a minimum of 36 credits.

What are Oregon State University (OSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Oregon State University (OSU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 23 Winter Transfer Deadline December 11 Spring Transfer Deadline March 5 Summer Transfer Deadline June 25 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Oregon State University (OSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Oregon State University (OSU) received 4603 transfer applicants. The school accepted 3317 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Oregon State University (OSU) is 72.06%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Oregon State University (OSU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Oregon State University (OSU) transfer GPA requirements? Oregon State University (OSU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Oregon State University (OSU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.25.

Additional Transfer Info for Oregon State University (OSU) Oregon State University (OSU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Oregon State University (OSU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Oregon State University (OSU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Corvallis... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Oregon State University (OSU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Oregon State University (OSU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Oregon State University (OSU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Oregon State University (OSU) website for more info.

Oregon State University (OSU) accepts 72.06% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Oregon State University (OSU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.59 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.73. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Oregon State University (OSU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 620 560 SAT Reading 490 620 555 2018 Total SAT Score 990 1240 1115 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 28 25 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 43 56 49 Oregon State University (OSU)’s average SAT score is 1115. To be a competitive applicant for Oregon State University (OSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

