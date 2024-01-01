Will you get into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Penn State-Lehigh Valley.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Penn State-Lehigh Valley’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Penn State-Lehigh Valley Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Penn State-Lehigh Valley.
For a more detailed breakdown of Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1015.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.16
Is your high school GPA good enough for Penn State-Lehigh Valley?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Penn State-Lehigh Valley is 3.16 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Penn State-Lehigh Valley is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Penn State-Lehigh Valley with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley
-
Will I get into Penn State-Lehigh Valley with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley
-
Will I get into Penn State-Lehigh Valley with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley
-
Will I get into Penn State-Lehigh Valley with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley
-
Will I get into Penn State-Lehigh Valley with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley
-
Will I get into Penn State-Lehigh Valley with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley
-
Will I get into Penn State-Lehigh Valley with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley
-
Will I get into Penn State-Lehigh Valley with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley