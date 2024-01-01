Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Penn State-Lehigh Valley. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Penn State-Lehigh Valley.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
Can you transfer into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley
What are the transfer requirements for Penn State-Lehigh Valley?
Penn State-Lehigh Valley requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Penn State-Lehigh Valley also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Penn State-Lehigh Valley requires a minimum of 18 credits.
What are Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Penn State-Lehigh Valley transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Penn State-Lehigh Valley on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Penn State-Lehigh Valley received 221 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 130 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Penn State-Lehigh Valley is 58.82%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Penn State-Lehigh Valley. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 130 accepted transfer students, 79 students enrolled - that means the yield was 60.77%.
Penn State-Lehigh Valley accepts 59 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley transfer GPA requirements?
Penn State-Lehigh Valley requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Penn State-Lehigh Valley requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Penn State-Lehigh Valley
Penn State-Lehigh Valley has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Penn State-Lehigh Valley?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Penn State-Lehigh Valley.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Center Valley...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Penn State-Lehigh Valley is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Penn State-Lehigh Valley then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Penn State-Lehigh Valley
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Penn State-Lehigh Valley website
for more info.
Penn State-Lehigh Valley accepts 58.82% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Penn State-Lehigh Valley, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.16 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.29. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Penn State-Lehigh Valley students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|510
|600
|555
|SAT Reading
|500
|600
|550
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1010
|1200
|1105
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|22
|27
|24
|ACT Reading
|17
|28
|22
|2018 Total ACT Score
|39
|55
|47
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
