Final Verdict: How to transfer into Portland State University (PSU)

Will you enjoy Portland State University (PSU) as a transfer student?

Portland State University (PSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Portland State University (PSU).

Can you transfer into Portland State University (PSU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Portland State University (PSU)? Portland State University (PSU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Portland State University (PSU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Portland State University (PSU) requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Portland State University (PSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Portland State University (PSU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Portland State University (PSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Portland State University (PSU) received 7094 transfer applicants. The school accepted 6435 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Portland State University (PSU) is 90.71%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Portland State University (PSU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Portland State University (PSU) transfer GPA requirements? Portland State University (PSU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.2 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Portland State University (PSU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.25.

Additional Transfer Info for Portland State University (PSU) Portland State University (PSU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Portland State University (PSU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Portland State University (PSU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Portland... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Portland State University (PSU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Portland State University (PSU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Portland State University (PSU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Portland State University (PSU) website for more info.

Portland State University (PSU) accepts 90.71% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Portland State University (PSU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.46 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.6. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Portland State University (PSU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 570 515 SAT Reading 470 590 530 2018 Total SAT Score 930 1160 1045 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 25 21 ACT Reading 18 26 22 2018 Total ACT Score 35 51 43 Portland State University (PSU)’s average SAT score is 1045. To be a competitive applicant for Portland State University (PSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

