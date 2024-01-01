Will you get into Rhode Island School of Design?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rhode Island School of Design.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rhode Island School of Design’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Rhode Island School of Design Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rhode Island School of Design.
For a more detailed breakdown of Rhode Island School of Design admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1270.0
|Average ACT
|28.5
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for Rhode Island School of Design?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rhode Island School of Design is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Rhode Island School of Design is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Rhode Island School of Design with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Rhode Island School of Design
-
Will I get into Rhode Island School of Design with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Rhode Island School of Design
-
Will I get into Rhode Island School of Design with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Rhode Island School of Design
-
Will I get into Rhode Island School of Design with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Rhode Island School of Design
-
Will I get into Rhode Island School of Design with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Rhode Island School of Design
-
Will I get into Rhode Island School of Design with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Rhode Island School of Design
-
Will I get into Rhode Island School of Design with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Rhode Island School of Design
-
Will I get into Rhode Island School of Design with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Rhode Island School of Design