Will you get into Rhode Island School of Design?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rhode Island School of Design.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rhode Island School of Design’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Rhode Island School of Design Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rhode Island School of Design.

For a more detailed breakdown of Rhode Island School of Design admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1270.0 Average ACT 28.5 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for Rhode Island School of Design?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rhode Island School of Design is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Rhode Island School of Design is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.