Rhode Island School of Design Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Rhode Island School of Design.

Rhode Island School of Design chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Rhode Island School of Design, 9.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Rhode Island School of Design, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Rhode Island School of Design? Rhode Island School of Design requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Rhode Island School of Design also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Rhode Island School of Design requires a minimum of 27 credits.

What are Rhode Island School of Design’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Rhode Island School of Design transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Rhode Island School of Design’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Rhode Island School of Design received 364 transfer applicants. The school accepted 90 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Rhode Island School of Design is 24.73%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Rhode Island School of Design. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Rhode Island School of Design transfer GPA requirements? Rhode Island School of Design requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Rhode Island School of Design requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Rhode Island School of Design Rhode Island School of Design has noted the additional policies: Transfer applicants required to apply directly to a department and participate in a summer session. Submission of academic record, visual portfolio, and drawings strongly recommended..

Will you enjoy transferring to Rhode Island School of Design? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Rhode Island School of Design. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Providence... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Rhode Island School of Design is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Rhode Island School of Design then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Rhode Island School of Design Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Rhode Island School of Design website for more info.

Rhode Island School of Design accepts 24.73% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Rhode Island School of Design, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.6 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.74. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Rhode Island School of Design students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 540 670 605 SAT Reading 540 670 605 2018 Total SAT Score 1080 1340 1210 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 24 32 28 ACT Reading 26 34 30 2018 Total ACT Score 50 66 58 Rhode Island School of Design’s average SAT score is 1210. To be a competitive applicant for Rhode Island School of Design your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

