Rosemont College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rosemont College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|902.5
|Average ACT
|17.5
|Average GPA
|3.15
Is your high school GPA good enough for Rosemont College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rosemont College is 3.15 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Rosemont College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Rosemont College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Rosemont College
Will I get into Rosemont College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Rosemont College
Will I get into Rosemont College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Rosemont College
Will I get into Rosemont College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Rosemont College
Will I get into Rosemont College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Rosemont College
Will I get into Rosemont College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Rosemont College
Will I get into Rosemont College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Rosemont College
Will I get into Rosemont College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Rosemont College