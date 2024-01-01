Will you get into Rosemont College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rosemont College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rosemont College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Rosemont College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rosemont College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Rosemont College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 902.5 Average ACT 17.5 Average GPA 3.15

Is your high school GPA good enough for Rosemont College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rosemont College is 3.15 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Rosemont College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.