Final Verdict: How to transfer into Rosemont College

Will you enjoy Rosemont College as a transfer student?

Rosemont College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Rosemont College.

At Rosemont College, 5.42% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Rosemont College, click here

Can you transfer into Rosemont College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Rosemont College? Rosemont College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Rosemont College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Rosemont College requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Rosemont College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Rosemont College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 11 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Rosemont College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Rosemont College received 92 transfer applicants. The school accepted 83 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Rosemont College is 90.22%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Rosemont College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Rosemont College transfer GPA requirements? Rosemont College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Rosemont College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Rosemont College Rosemont College has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with many community colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to Rosemont College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Rosemont College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Rosemont... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Rosemont College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Rosemont College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Rosemont College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Rosemont College website for more info.

Rosemont College accepts 90.22% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Rosemont College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.15 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.28. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Rosemont College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 410 500 455 SAT Reading 400 510 455 2018 Total SAT Score 810 1010 910 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 20 18 ACT Reading 15 21 18 2018 Total ACT Score 31 41 36 Rosemont College’s average SAT score is 910. To be a competitive applicant for Rosemont College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

