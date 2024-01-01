Will you get accepted?

Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Sam Houston State University (SHSU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Sam Houston State University (SHSU).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Sam Houston State University (SHSU) CampusReel At Sam Houston State University (SHSU), 13.53% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Sam Houston State University (SHSU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Sam Houston State University (SHSU)? Sam Houston State University (SHSU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Sam Houston State University (SHSU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Sam Houston State University (SHSU) requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Sam Houston State University (SHSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Sam Houston State University (SHSU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline May 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Sam Houston State University (SHSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Sam Houston State University (SHSU) received 4369 transfer applicants. The school accepted 4188 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Sam Houston State University (SHSU) is 95.86%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Sam Houston State University (SHSU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Sam Houston State University (SHSU) transfer GPA requirements? Sam Houston State University (SHSU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Sam Houston State University (SHSU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 12.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Sam Houston State University (SHSU) has noted the additional policies: TASP required..

Will you enjoy transferring to Sam Houston State University (SHSU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Sam Houston State University (SHSU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Huntsville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Sam Houston State University (SHSU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Sam Houston State University (SHSU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Sam Houston State University (SHSU) website for more info.

Sam Houston State University (SHSU) accepts 95.86% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Sam Houston State University (SHSU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.43. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 540 485 SAT Reading 440 530 485 2018 Total SAT Score 870 1070 970 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 23 20 ACT Reading 19 26 22 2018 Total ACT Score 36 49 42 Sam Houston State University (SHSU)’s average SAT score is 970. To be a competitive applicant for Sam Houston State University (SHSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

