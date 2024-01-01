Will you get into San Francisco State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into San Francisco State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for San Francisco State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

San Francisco State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into San Francisco State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of San Francisco State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 975.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.26

Is your high school GPA good enough for San Francisco State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at San Francisco State University is 3.26 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. San Francisco State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.