Final Verdict: How to transfer into San Francisco State University

San Francisco State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to San Francisco State University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to San Francisco State University.

San Francisco State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At San Francisco State University, 46.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for San Francisco State University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for San Francisco State University? San Francisco State University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, San Francisco State University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. San Francisco State University requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are San Francisco State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down San Francisco State University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline November 30 Winter Transfer Deadline - Spring Transfer Deadline August 31 Summer Transfer Deadline - Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is San Francisco State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, San Francisco State University received 15934 transfer applicants. The school accepted 12462 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for San Francisco State University is 78.21%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into San Francisco State University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the San Francisco State University transfer GPA requirements? San Francisco State University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for San Francisco State University San Francisco State University has noted the additional policies: .

Will you enjoy transferring to San Francisco State University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to San Francisco State University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to San Francisco... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at San Francisco State University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to San Francisco State University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into San Francisco State University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the San Francisco State University website for more info.

San Francisco State University accepts 78.21% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into San Francisco State University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.26 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.39. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of San Francisco State University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 550 490 SAT Reading 430 540 485 2018 Total SAT Score 860 1090 975 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 - 17 ACT Reading 16 24 20 2018 Total ACT Score 33 24 28 San Francisco State University’s average SAT score is 975. To be a competitive applicant for San Francisco State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

