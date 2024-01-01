San Francisco State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to San Francisco State University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to San Francisco State University.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At San Francisco State University, 46.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into San Francisco State University
What are the transfer requirements for San Francisco State University?
San Francisco State University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Not Required
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, San Francisco State University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
San Francisco State University requires a minimum of 60 credits.
What are San Francisco State University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down San Francisco State University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|November 30
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|-
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|August 31
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|-
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for San Francisco State University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to San Francisco State University on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|-
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|-
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is San Francisco State University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, San Francisco State University received 15934 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 12462 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for San Francisco State University is 78.21%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into San Francisco State University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 12462 accepted transfer students, 3390 students enrolled - that means the yield was 27.2%.
San Francisco State University accepts 79 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the San Francisco State University transfer GPA requirements?
San Francisco State University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
Additional Transfer Info for San Francisco State University
San Francisco State University has noted the additional policies: .
Will you enjoy transferring to San Francisco State University?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to San Francisco State University.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to San Francisco...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at San Francisco State University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into San Francisco State University
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
San Francisco State University website
for more info.
San Francisco State University accepts 78.21% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into San Francisco State University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.26 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.39. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of San Francisco State University students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|430
|550
|490
|SAT Reading
|430
|540
|485
|2018 Total SAT Score
|860
|1090
|975
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|17
|-
|17
|ACT Reading
|16
|24
|20
|2018 Total ACT Score
|33
|24
|28
San Francisco State University’s average SAT score is 975. To be a competitive applicant for San Francisco State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring