Will you get into Slippery Rock University (SRU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Slippery Rock University (SRU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Slippery Rock University (SRU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Slippery Rock University (SRU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Slippery Rock University (SRU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Slippery Rock University (SRU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.44

Is your high school GPA good enough for Slippery Rock University (SRU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Slippery Rock University (SRU) is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Slippery Rock University (SRU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.