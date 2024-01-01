Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Slippery Rock University (SRU)

Will you enjoy Slippery Rock University (SRU) as a transfer student?

Slippery Rock University (SRU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Slippery Rock University (SRU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Slippery Rock University (SRU).

At Slippery Rock University (SRU), 26.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Slippery Rock University (SRU), click here

Can you transfer into Slippery Rock University (SRU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Slippery Rock University (SRU)? Slippery Rock University (SRU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Slippery Rock University (SRU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Slippery Rock University (SRU) requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Slippery Rock University (SRU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Slippery Rock University (SRU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Slippery Rock University (SRU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Slippery Rock University (SRU) received 1183 transfer applicants. The school accepted 796 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Slippery Rock University (SRU) is 67.29%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Slippery Rock University (SRU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Slippery Rock University (SRU) transfer GPA requirements? Slippery Rock University (SRU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Slippery Rock University (SRU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Slippery Rock University (SRU) Slippery Rock University (SRU) has noted the additional policies: Nursing applicants must submit proof of R.N. licensure..

Will you enjoy transferring to Slippery Rock University (SRU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Slippery Rock University (SRU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Slippery Rock... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Slippery Rock University (SRU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Slippery Rock University (SRU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Slippery Rock University (SRU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Slippery Rock University (SRU) website for more info.

Slippery Rock University (SRU) accepts 67.29% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Slippery Rock University (SRU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.44 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.58. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Slippery Rock University (SRU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 550 505 SAT Reading 450 540 495 2018 Total SAT Score 910 1090 1000 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 24 21 ACT Reading 17 23 20 2018 Total ACT Score 35 47 41 Slippery Rock University (SRU)’s average SAT score is 1000. To be a competitive applicant for Slippery Rock University (SRU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

