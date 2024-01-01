Will you get into SUNY Buffalo State?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Buffalo State.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Buffalo State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Buffalo State Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Buffalo State.
For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY Buffalo State admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|900.0
|Average ACT
|19.0
|Average GPA
|3.1
Is your high school GPA good enough for Buffalo State?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Buffalo State is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Buffalo State is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Buffalo State with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at SUNY Buffalo State
-
Will I get into Buffalo State with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at SUNY Buffalo State
-
Will I get into Buffalo State with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at SUNY Buffalo State
-
Will I get into Buffalo State with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at SUNY Buffalo State
-
Will I get into Buffalo State with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at SUNY Buffalo State
-
Will I get into Buffalo State with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at SUNY Buffalo State
-
Will I get into Buffalo State with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at SUNY Buffalo State
-
Will I get into Buffalo State with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at SUNY Buffalo State