Buffalo State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Buffalo State.

School Average Average SAT 900.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 3.1

Is your high school GPA good enough for Buffalo State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Buffalo State is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Buffalo State is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.