Final Verdict: How to transfer into SUNY Buffalo State

Will you enjoy SUNY Buffalo State as a transfer student?

SUNY Buffalo State Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Buffalo State. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Buffalo State.

SUNY Buffalo State chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Buffalo State, 9.06% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for SUNY Buffalo State, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Buffalo State? Buffalo State requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Buffalo State also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Buffalo State requires a minimum of 3 credits.

What are SUNY Buffalo State’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Buffalo State transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is SUNY Buffalo State’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Buffalo State received 2482 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1472 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Buffalo State is 59.31%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Buffalo State. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the SUNY Buffalo State transfer GPA requirements? Buffalo State requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Buffalo State requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Buffalo State Buffalo State has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Buffalo State? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Buffalo State. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Buffalo... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Buffalo State is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Buffalo State then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Buffalo State Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Buffalo State website for more info.

Buffalo State accepts 59.31% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Buffalo State, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.1 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.22. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Buffalo State students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 385 490 437 SAT Reading 390 490 440 2018 Total SAT Score 775 980 877 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 22 20 ACT Reading 16 22 19 2018 Total ACT Score 34 44 39 SUNY Buffalo State’s average SAT score is 877. To be a competitive applicant for SUNY Buffalo State your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

