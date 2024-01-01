Will you get into SUNY College at Brockport?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into State University of New York.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for State University of New York’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

State University of New York Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into State University of New York.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 2.9

Is your high school GPA good enough for State University of New York?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at State University of New York is 2.9 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. State University of New York is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.