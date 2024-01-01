SUNY College at Brockport Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
Can you transfer into SUNY College at Brockport
What are the transfer requirements for State University of New York?
State University of New York requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Recommended of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, State University of New York also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
State University of New York requires a minimum of 24 credits.
What are SUNY College at Brockport’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down State University of New York transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
When are decision dates for SUNY College at Brockport transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to State University of New York on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is SUNY College at Brockport’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, State University of New York received 2912 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 1848 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for State University of New York is 63.46%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into State University of New York. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 1848 accepted transfer students, 921 students enrolled - that means the yield was 49.84%.
State University of New York accepts 64 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the SUNY College at Brockport transfer GPA requirements?
State University of New York requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, State University of New York requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for State University of New York
State University of New York has noted the additional policies: Minimum required GPA varies by department..
State University of New York accepts 63.46% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into State University of New York, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.9 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.02. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of State University of New York students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|510
|590
|550
|SAT Reading
|510
|590
|550
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1020
|1180
|1100
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|18
|25
|21
|ACT Reading
|18
|24
|21
|2018 Total ACT Score
|36
|49
|42
SUNY College at Brockport’s average SAT score is 1100. To be a competitive applicant for SUNY College at Brockport your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
