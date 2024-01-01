Will you get into SUNY College at Oswego ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY Oswego.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY Oswego’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SUNY Oswego Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY Oswego.

For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY College at Oswego admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1100.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY Oswego?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY Oswego is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and SUNY Oswego is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.