SUNY College at Oswego Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to SUNY Oswego.

SUNY College at Oswego chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At SUNY Oswego, 31.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for SUNY College at Oswego, click here

What are the transfer requirements for SUNY Oswego? SUNY Oswego requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, SUNY Oswego also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. SUNY Oswego requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are SUNY College at Oswego’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down SUNY Oswego transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is SUNY College at Oswego’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, SUNY Oswego received 2216 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1321 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for SUNY Oswego is 59.61%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into SUNY Oswego. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the SUNY College at Oswego transfer GPA requirements? SUNY Oswego requires a minimum college GPA of 2.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, SUNY Oswego requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for SUNY Oswego SUNY Oswego has noted the additional policies: Gap essay required if applicant took time off between schools or semesters..

Will you enjoy transferring to SUNY Oswego? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to SUNY Oswego. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Oswego... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at SUNY Oswego is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to SUNY Oswego then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into SUNY Oswego Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the SUNY Oswego website for more info.

SUNY Oswego accepts 59.61% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into SUNY Oswego, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.5 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.64. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of SUNY Oswego students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 590 550 SAT Reading 500 590 545 2018 Total SAT Score 1010 1180 1095 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 SUNY College at Oswego’s average SAT score is 1095. To be a competitive applicant for SUNY College at Oswego your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

