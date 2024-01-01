Will you get into SUNY Cortland?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY Cortland.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY Cortland’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SUNY Cortland Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY Cortland.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY Cortland?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY Cortland is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and SUNY Cortland is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.