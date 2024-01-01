Will you get accepted?

SUNY Cortland Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to SUNY Cortland. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to SUNY Cortland.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At SUNY Cortland, 10.52% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for SUNY Cortland, click here

What are the transfer requirements for SUNY Cortland? SUNY Cortland requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, SUNY Cortland also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. SUNY Cortland requires a minimum of 45 credits.

What are SUNY Cortland’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down SUNY Cortland transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is SUNY Cortland’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, SUNY Cortland received 2352 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1284 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for SUNY Cortland is 54.59%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into SUNY Cortland. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the SUNY Cortland transfer GPA requirements? SUNY Cortland requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, SUNY Cortland requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland has noted the additional policies: Applicants holding associate degrees may transfer grades of "D.".

Will you enjoy transferring to SUNY Cortland? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to SUNY Cortland. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Cortland... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at SUNY Cortland is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to SUNY Cortland then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into SUNY Cortland Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the SUNY Cortland website for more info.

SUNY Cortland accepts 54.59% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into SUNY Cortland, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.37 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.5. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of SUNY Cortland students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 580 545 SAT Reading 480 560 520 2018 Total SAT Score 990 1140 1065 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 26 23 ACT Reading 20 24 22 2018 Total ACT Score 41 50 45 SUNY Cortland’s average SAT score is 1065. To be a competitive applicant for SUNY Cortland your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

