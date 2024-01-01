Will you get accepted?

The College of Saint Rose Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to The College of Saint Rose. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to The College of Saint Rose.

The College of Saint Rose chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the The College of Saint Rose CampusReel At The College of Saint Rose, 22.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The College of Saint Rose, click here

What are the transfer requirements for The College of Saint Rose? The College of Saint Rose requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, The College of Saint Rose also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. The College of Saint Rose requires a minimum of 32 credits.

What are The College of Saint Rose’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down The College of Saint Rose transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The College of Saint Rose’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, The College of Saint Rose received 716 transfer applicants. The school accepted 485 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for The College of Saint Rose is 67.74%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into The College of Saint Rose. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The College of Saint Rose transfer GPA requirements? The College of Saint Rose requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, The College of Saint Rose requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Will you enjoy transferring to The College of Saint Rose? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to The College of Saint Rose. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Albany... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at The College of Saint Rose is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to The College of Saint Rose then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The College of Saint Rose Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the The College of Saint Rose website for more info.

The College of Saint Rose accepts 67.74% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into The College of Saint Rose, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.43. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of The College of Saint Rose students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 590 545 SAT Reading 510 600 555 2018 Total SAT Score 1010 1190 1100 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 The College of Saint Rose’s average SAT score is 1100. To be a competitive applicant for The College of Saint Rose your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

