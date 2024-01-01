Will you get accepted?

The New School Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to New School University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to New School University.

The New School chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the New School University CampusReel At New School University, 7.1% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The New School, click here

What are the transfer requirements for New School University? New School University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, New School University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. New School University requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are The New School’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down New School University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The New School’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, New School University received 415 transfer applicants. The school accepted 304 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for New School University is 73.25%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into New School University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The New School transfer GPA requirements? New School University requires a minimum college GPA of 3.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, New School University requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.5.

Additional Transfer Info for New School University New School University has noted the additional policies: Portfolio required for B.F.A. program; live audition required for B.M. program; additional requirements vary..

Will you enjoy transferring to New School University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to New School University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to New York... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at New School University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to New School University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into New School University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the New School University website for more info.

New School University accepts 73.25% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into New School University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.49 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.63. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of New School University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 640 575 SAT Reading 520 640 580 2018 Total SAT Score 1030 1280 1155 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 27 24 ACT Reading 24 33 28 2018 Total ACT Score 46 60 53 The New School’s average SAT score is 1155. To be a competitive applicant for The New School your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

