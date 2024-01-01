Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The University of Alabama (UA)

Will you enjoy The University of Alabama (UA) as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for The University of Alabama (UA)

The University of Alabama (UA) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to The University of Alabama (UA). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to The University of Alabama (UA).

The University of Alabama (UA) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the The University of Alabama (UA) CampusReel At The University of Alabama (UA), 19.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The University of Alabama (UA), click here

Can you transfer into The University of Alabama (UA) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for The University of Alabama (UA)? The University of Alabama (UA) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, The University of Alabama (UA) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. The University of Alabama (UA) requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are The University of Alabama (UA)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down The University of Alabama (UA) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The University of Alabama (UA)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, The University of Alabama (UA) received 4621 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2887 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for The University of Alabama (UA) is 62.48%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into The University of Alabama (UA). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

The University of Alabama (UA) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 2887 accepted transfer students, 1555 students enrolled - that means the yield was 53.86%. The University of Alabama (UA) accepts 63 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of The University of Alabama (UA) Watch Now

What are the The University of Alabama (UA) transfer GPA requirements? The University of Alabama (UA) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, The University of Alabama (UA) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for The University of Alabama (UA) The University of Alabama (UA) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to The University of Alabama (UA)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to The University of Alabama (UA). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Tuscaloosa... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at The University of Alabama (UA) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to The University of Alabama (UA) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The University of Alabama (UA) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the The University of Alabama (UA) website for more info.

The University of Alabama (UA) accepts 62.48% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into The University of Alabama (UA), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.71 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.86. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of The University of Alabama (UA) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 620 555 SAT Reading 490 610 550 2018 Total SAT Score 980 1230 1105 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 29 25 ACT Reading 23 34 28 2018 Total ACT Score 44 63 53 The University of Alabama (UA)’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Alabama (UA) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

The University of Alabama (UA) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College