The University of Alabama (UA) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to The University of Alabama (UA). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to The University of Alabama (UA).
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At The University of Alabama (UA), 19.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into The University of Alabama (UA)
What are the transfer requirements for The University of Alabama (UA)?
The University of Alabama (UA) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, The University of Alabama (UA) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
The University of Alabama (UA) requires a minimum of 24 credits.
What are The University of Alabama (UA)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down The University of Alabama (UA) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|October 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for The University of Alabama (UA) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to The University of Alabama (UA) on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is The University of Alabama (UA)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, The University of Alabama (UA) received 4621 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 2887 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for The University of Alabama (UA) is 62.48%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into The University of Alabama (UA). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 2887 accepted transfer students, 1555 students enrolled - that means the yield was 53.86%.
The University of Alabama (UA) accepts 63 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of The University of Alabama (UA)
What are the The University of Alabama (UA) transfer GPA requirements?
The University of Alabama (UA) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, The University of Alabama (UA) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for The University of Alabama (UA)
The University of Alabama (UA) has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to The University of Alabama (UA)?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to The University of Alabama (UA).
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Tuscaloosa...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at The University of Alabama (UA) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into The University of Alabama (UA)
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
The University of Alabama (UA) website
for more info.
The University of Alabama (UA) accepts 62.48% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into The University of Alabama (UA), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.71 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.86. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of The University of Alabama (UA) students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|490
|620
|555
|SAT Reading
|490
|610
|550
|2018 Total SAT Score
|980
|1230
|1105
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|21
|29
|25
|ACT Reading
|23
|34
|28
|2018 Total ACT Score
|44
|63
|53
The University of Alabama (UA)’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Alabama (UA) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
