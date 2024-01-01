Will you get into The University of Texas at Dallas?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UT Dallas.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UT Dallas’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UT Dallas Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UT Dallas.

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Texas at Dallas admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1265.0 Average ACT 28.0 Average GPA 3.78

Is your high school GPA good enough for UT Dallas?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UT Dallas is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UT Dallas is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.