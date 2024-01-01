Will you get accepted?

The University of Texas at Dallas Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

The University of Texas at Dallas chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the UT Dallas CampusReel At UT Dallas, 23.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The University of Texas at Dallas, click here

What are the transfer requirements for UT Dallas? UT Dallas requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UT Dallas also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UT Dallas requires a minimum of 0 credits.

What are The University of Texas at Dallas’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UT Dallas transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline May 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 1 Summer Transfer Deadline March 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The University of Texas at Dallas’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UT Dallas received 3941 transfer applicants. The school accepted 3164 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UT Dallas is 80.28%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UT Dallas. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The University of Texas at Dallas transfer GPA requirements? UT Dallas requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UT Dallas requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UT Dallas UT Dallas has noted the additional policies: Transfer applicants who are classified as freshmen or sophomores reviewed using the same criteria as first-time freshmen..

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UT Dallas. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Richardson... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UT Dallas is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UT Dallas Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UT Dallas website for more info.

UT Dallas accepts 80.28% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UT Dallas, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.78 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.93. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UT Dallas students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 590 710 650 SAT Reading 550 670 610 2018 Total SAT Score 1140 1380 1260 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 32 29 ACT Reading 24 32 28 2018 Total ACT Score 50 64 57 The University of Texas at Dallas’s average SAT score is 1260. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Texas at Dallas your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

