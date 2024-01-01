Will you get into The University of Virginia's College at Wise?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UVa-Wise.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UVa-Wise’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UVa-Wise Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UVa-Wise.

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Virginia's College at Wise admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 945.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for UVa-Wise?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UVa-Wise is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UVa-Wise is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.