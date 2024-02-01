Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The University of Virginia's College at Wise

Will you enjoy The University of Virginia's College at Wise as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for The University of Virginia's College at Wise

The University of Virginia's College at Wise Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UVa-Wise. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UVa-Wise.

Can you transfer into The University of Virginia's College at Wise Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UVa-Wise? UVa-Wise requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, UVa-Wise also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UVa-Wise requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are The University of Virginia's College at Wise’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UVa-Wise transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The University of Virginia's College at Wise’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UVa-Wise received 176 transfer applicants. The school accepted 136 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UVa-Wise is 77.27%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UVa-Wise. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The University of Virginia's College at Wise transfer GPA requirements? UVa-Wise requires a minimum college GPA of 2.2 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UVa-Wise requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for UVa-Wise UVa-Wise has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with Virginia Comm Coll system and select out-of-state community colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to UVa-Wise? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UVa-Wise. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Wise... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UVa-Wise is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UVa-Wise then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UVa-Wise Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UVa-Wise website for more info.

UVa-Wise accepts 77.27% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UVa-Wise, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UVa-Wise students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 420 530 475 SAT Reading 430 540 485 2018 Total SAT Score 850 1070 960 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 17 25 21 2018 Total ACT Score 34 49 41 The University of Virginia's College at Wise’s average SAT score is 960. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Virginia's College at Wise your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

