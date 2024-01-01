Will you get accepted?

University of Arizona Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UA.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At UA, 23.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Arizona, click here

What are the transfer requirements for UA? UA requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UA also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UA requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are University of Arizona’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UA transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Arizona’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UA received 6775 transfer applicants. The school accepted 4537 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UA is 66.97%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UA. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Arizona transfer GPA requirements? UA requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UA requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for UA UA has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UA? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UA. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Tucson... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UA is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UA then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UA Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UA website for more info.

UA accepts 66.97% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UA, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.43. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UA students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 660 595 SAT Reading 540 650 595 2018 Total SAT Score 1070 1310 1190 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 20 27 23 2018 Total ACT Score 40 54 47 University of Arizona’s average SAT score is 1190. To be a competitive applicant for University of Arizona your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

