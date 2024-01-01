University of California-Davis (UCD) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to UC Davis. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UC Davis.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At UC Davis, 11.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into University of California-Davis (UCD)
What are the transfer requirements for UC Davis?
UC Davis requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, UC Davis also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
UC Davis requires a minimum of 60 credits.
What are University of California-Davis (UCD)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UC Davis transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|November 30
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for University of California-Davis (UCD) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to UC Davis on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 30
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University of California-Davis (UCD)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, UC Davis received 17631 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 9764 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UC Davis is 55.38%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UC Davis. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 9764 accepted transfer students, 3082 students enrolled - that means the yield was 31.56%.
UC Davis accepts 56 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the University of California-Davis (UCD) transfer GPA requirements?
UC Davis requires a minimum college GPA of 2.4 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, UC Davis requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.4.
Additional Transfer Info for UC Davis
UC Davis has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to UC Davis?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UC Davis.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Davis...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at UC Davis is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into UC Davis
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
UC Davis website
for more info.
UC Davis accepts 55.38% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into UC Davis, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.03 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.19. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UC Davis students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|540
|700
|620
|SAT Reading
|510
|630
|570
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1050
|1330
|1190
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|25
|31
|28
|ACT Reading
|24
|31
|27
|2018 Total ACT Score
|49
|62
|55
University of California-Davis (UCD)’s average SAT score is 1190. To be a competitive applicant for University of California-Davis (UCD) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
