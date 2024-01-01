Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UC Irvine

Will you enjoy UC Irvine as a transfer student?

UC Irvine Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UCI. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UCI.

UC Irvine chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the UCI CampusReel At UCI, 31.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for UC Irvine, click here

Can you transfer into UC Irvine Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UCI? UCI requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UCI also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UCI requires a minimum of 45 credits.

What are UC Irvine’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UCI transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline May 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is UC Irvine’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UCI received 21470 transfer applicants. The school accepted 8924 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UCI is 41.56%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UCI. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the UC Irvine transfer GPA requirements? UCI requires a minimum college GPA of 2.4 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UCI requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UCI UCI has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UCI? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UCI. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Irvine... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UCI is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UCI then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UCI Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UCI website for more info.

UCI accepts 41.56% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UCI, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.0 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.16. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UCI students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 570 710 640 SAT Reading 490 620 555 2018 Total SAT Score 1060 1330 1195 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 25 32 28 ACT Reading 23 31 27 2018 Total ACT Score 48 63 55 UC Irvine’s average SAT score is 1195. To be a competitive applicant for UC Irvine your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

