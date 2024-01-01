University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to UCSD. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UCSD.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At UCSD, 10.31% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), click here
Can you transfer into University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
What are the transfer requirements for UCSD?
UCSD requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Recommended of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, UCSD also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
UCSD requires a minimum of 60 credits.
What are University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UCSD transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|November 30
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to UCSD on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 28
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, UCSD received 17823 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 9682 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UCSD is 54.32%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UCSD. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 9682 accepted transfer students, 2869 students enrolled - that means the yield was 29.63%.
UCSD accepts 55 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
What are the University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) transfer GPA requirements?
UCSD requires a minimum college GPA of 2.4 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, UCSD requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.4.
Additional Transfer Info for UCSD
UCSD has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to UCSD?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UCSD.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to La Jolla...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at UCSD is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to UCSD then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into UCSD
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
UCSD website
for more info.
UCSD accepts 54.32% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into UCSD, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.08 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.24. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UCSD students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|610
|770
|690
|SAT Reading
|560
|680
|620
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1170
|1450
|1310
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|26
|33
|29
|ACT Reading
|25
|34
|29
|2018 Total ACT Score
|51
|67
|59
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)’s average SAT score is 1310. To be a competitive applicant for University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring