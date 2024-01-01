Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)

Will you enjoy University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) as a transfer student?

University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UC Santa Cruz. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UC Santa Cruz.

University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the UC Santa Cruz CampusReel At UC Santa Cruz, 33.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC), click here

Can you transfer into University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UC Santa Cruz? UC Santa Cruz requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, UC Santa Cruz also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UC Santa Cruz requires a minimum of 90 credits.

What are University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UC Santa Cruz transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline November 30 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UC Santa Cruz received 11813 transfer applicants. The school accepted 7987 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UC Santa Cruz is 67.61%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UC Santa Cruz. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 7987 accepted transfer students, 1815 students enrolled - that means the yield was 22.72%. UC Santa Cruz accepts 68 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Watch Now

What are the University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) transfer GPA requirements? UC Santa Cruz requires a minimum college GPA of 2.4 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UC Santa Cruz requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.8.

Additional Transfer Info for UC Santa Cruz UC Santa Cruz has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UC Santa Cruz? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UC Santa Cruz. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Santa Cruz... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UC Santa Cruz is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UC Santa Cruz then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UC Santa Cruz Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UC Santa Cruz website for more info.

UC Santa Cruz accepts 67.61% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UC Santa Cruz, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.6 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.74. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UC Santa Cruz students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 540 660 600 SAT Reading 520 630 575 2018 Total SAT Score 1060 1290 1175 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 25 30 27 ACT Reading 24 31 27 2018 Total ACT Score 49 61 55 University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)’s average SAT score is 1175. To be a competitive applicant for University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College