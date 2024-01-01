University of Central Florida (UCF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to UCF.
In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At UCF, 51.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into University of Central Florida (UCF)
What are the transfer requirements for UCF?
UCF requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, UCF also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
UCF requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are University of Central Florida (UCF)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UCF transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|July 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|November 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|March 1
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for University of Central Florida (UCF) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to UCF on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University of Central Florida (UCF)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, UCF received 14734 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 10009 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UCF is 67.93%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UCF. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 10009 accepted transfer students, 6907 students enrolled - that means the yield was 69.01%.
UCF accepts 68 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the University of Central Florida (UCF) transfer GPA requirements?
UCF requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, UCF requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
Additional Transfer Info for UCF
UCF has noted the additional policies: Guaranteed admission for applicants with A.A. degrees or state articulated A.S. degrees from select in-state Florida College System institutions..
Will you enjoy transferring to UCF?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UCF.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Orlando...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at UCF is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into UCF
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
UCF website
for more info.
UCF accepts 67.93% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into UCF, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.12 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.28. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UCF students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|540
|640
|590
|SAT Reading
|540
|630
|585
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1080
|1270
|1175
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|22
|27
|24
|ACT Reading
|24
|30
|27
|2018 Total ACT Score
|46
|57
|51
University of Central Florida (UCF)’s average SAT score is 1175. To be a competitive applicant for University of Central Florida (UCF) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
