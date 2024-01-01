Sign Up
University of Central Florida (UCF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to UCF. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UCF.

    Need chances at another college?

    I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

    Watch the UCF CampusReel

    At UCF, 51.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.

    To read about regular admission requirements for University of Central Florida (UCF), click here

    Can you transfer into University of Central Florida (UCF)

    UCF requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:

    Admission Item Required?
    High School Transcript Required of Some
    College Transcript Required of All
    Essay or Personal Statement Not Required
    Interview Not Required
    Standardized Test Scores Required of Some
    Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some

    In addition to the above requirements, UCF also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.

    UCF requires a minimum of 12 credits.

    Additionally, of the 10009 accepted transfer students, 6907 students enrolled - that means the yield was 69.01%.

    UCF accepts 68 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

    Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of University of Central Florida (UCF)

    UCF requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

    In addition, UCF requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

    Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UCF website for more info.
    UCF accepts 67.93% transfer applicants, which is competitive.

    To have a shot at transferring into UCF, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.12 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.28. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.

    The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UCF students.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    SAT Math 540 640 590
    SAT Reading 540 630 585
    2018 Total SAT Score 1080 1270 1175
    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    ACT Math 22 27 24
    ACT Reading 24 30 27
    2018 Total ACT Score 46 57 51

    University of Central Florida (UCF)’s average SAT score is 1175. To be a competitive applicant for University of Central Florida (UCF) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

    What are the possible risks of transferring

    Transfering to The University of Alabama (UA) Transfering to Florida International University (FIU) Transfering to Florida State University (FSU) Transfering to University of Florida (UF) Transfering to University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Transfering to Georgia Southern University (GSU) Transfering to University of Georgia (UGA) Transfering to University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) Transfering to University of North Carolina at Greensboro Transfering to North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) Transfering to Clemson University Transfering to Kennesaw State University (KSU)
